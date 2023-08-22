New app proves worth for Newton County government

NEWTON COUNTY — On May 24, the Newton County government introduced a new communication tool. Notify Newton is a smartphone app for Newton County residents to submit requests — items like pothole repairs and code violations — directly to staff.

Public information officer Bryan Fazio shared the effect the app has had so far.

“We have always had the people who have gone out and paved the roads and code enforcement,” Fazio said. “This enables a direct link to our constituents. It’s made it easier and more reachable and quicker.”

From day one to Aug. 1, 187 requests were received through Notify Newton. The public works department garnered one hundred of them along with code enforcement’s 53.

Public works’ responses mainly deal with potholes, illegal dumping, streets, roadways and trees while code enforcement has to do with blight and building inspections.

Fazio explained how users can operate all of the features of the app.

“It’s another avenue for residents to engage with us and continue to provide that service. This allows us to do it directly,” Fazio said. “Before we had a thing on our website people could go and fill out a request form. This way it’s similar, but they take a picture of it with their phone and we know exactly where.”

Once a request is received, the average response time has been three to five days. Fazio said that the longest has been seven days after the submitted request.

Notify Newton is available for download in the Google Play store and the App Store. By Aug. 1, the app was downloaded over 100 times on Android devices alone.

This app was added to the plethora of communication outlets already utilized by the Newton County government.

Newton County has its own website, Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts. Other options are in the works, too, according to Fazio.

“We know we haven’t reached everybody yet. And we’re trying to reach as many people as possible,” Fazio said. “We’re working on some things now that will hopefully come out soon. The big thing now is getting the word out and letting people know we have it.”

Overall, the ultimate goal for Fazio and the Newton County government behind Notify Newton is to ensure proper assistance to residents.

“As we’ve grown, we want to continue providing that service and this enables us to do that,” Fazio said.