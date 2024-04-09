General primary election: Important dates and locations

NEWTON COUNTY — With 2024 rolling into April, the general primary election races are beginning to take shape.

Important dates



Advance voting in the primary election will take place from April 29 to May 17. Absentee ballot applications are currently underway, with a deadline of May 10 by 11:59 p.m.



The general primary election is on Tuesday, May 21.

Where and when can I vote?



There are a number of locations available for advanced voting once it opens on April 29.



Two locations – Prospect Church at Oak Hill and Harvest Church – are listed as Monday - Friday options, per the Newton County elections calendar.

Prospect Church at Oak Hill is located on 6752 Highway 212 with voting times of Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harvest Church will serve as a new advanced voting location. They are located at 2075 Highway 212 with voting times of Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well.

The Turner Lake Recreation Center (Banquet Hall) located at 6185 Turner Lake Road NW will host select weekend dates in May.

Those dates are as follows:



Saturday: May 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Sunday: May 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: May 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the May 21 election day, all 19 voting precincts for Newton County will be open. Locations for each precincts are:



Alcovy – Newton County Library: 7116, Floyd St. NE.



Almon – Shiloh United Methodist Church: 10 Almon Church Road.

Beaverdam – Voice of Pentecost: 4648 Salem Road.

Brewers – Red Oak United Methodist Church: 15105 Highway 36.

Brick Store – St. Augustine Catholic Church: 11524 Highway 278.

Buck Creek – Zion Baptist Church: 7037 Highway 212 N.

Covington Mills – LifePointe Church of the Nazarene: 5133 Jackson Highway.

Crowell – Salem United Methodist Church: 3962 Salem Road.

Downs – Prospect Church at Oak Hill: 6752 Highway 212.

Fairview – Belmont Baptist church: 3275 Iris Drive SE.

Gum Creek – Church Covington: 11975 Highway 142.

Hub – Crossroad Baptist Church: 227 Highway 229.

Leguinn – High Point Baptist Church: 12025 Highway 36.

Livingston – Canaan Baptist Church: 5581 Salem Road.

Mansfield – Mansfield Community House: 3158 Highway 11.

Oxford – Oxford City Hall: 110 W Clark Street.

Rocky Plains – Harvest Church: 2075 - Highway 212.

Stansells – St. Paul African Episcopal Church: 13108 Brown Bridge Road.

Town – Turner Lake Recreation Center: 6185 Turner Lake Road NW.