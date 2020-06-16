Covington woman killed in crash

UPDATE: The driver of the other vehicle was Shavonta Cole, 28, of Covington, according to a Georgia State Patrol trooper who did a preliminary investigation of the wreck. Her condition was not given.

The early investigation showed the victim was in an eastbound Dodge Charger, while Cole was traveling in a westbound Chevrolet Malibu, the trooper said.

COVINGTON, Ga. — State troopers are trying to determine what led to a head-on crash that killed a local woman.



It happened at about 10:05 p.m. Friday on Flat Shoals Road.

State troopers said two vehicles going in opposite directions collided and struck each other’s driver side headlights.

Kimberly Mann, 51, of Covington, died.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine fault,” Franka Young of the Department of Public Safety Public Information Office said Tuesday morning.

A report by troopers was incomplete.

It was not immediately known which vehicle Mann was in Friday.





Tom Spigolon contributed to this report.