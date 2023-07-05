Adoption fee for cats reduced

NEWTON COUNTY —Newton County is reducing the fee to adopt a cat from its animal shelter beginning Saturday, June 17, to celebrate Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month.

A cat or kitten can be adopted from Newton County Animal Services for $40, a reduction of $35 from the typical adoption fee.

The reduction is in an effort to get as many cats adopted from Newton County as possible during the summer kitten season.

Newton County Animal Services, located at 210 Lower River Road, is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cats and dogs available for adoption can also be found online at co.newton.ga.us/387/