City of Covington sued by ex-battalion chief months after termination

COVINGTON, Ga. – The city of Covington, along with Mayor Fleeta Baggett and City Manager Tres Thomas have been sued by former Covington Fire Department (CFD) Battalion Chief Kevin Whitley. According to a 23-page civil complaint filed on Feb. 10 with the U.S. Northern District of Georgia Court, Whitley is seeking numerous reparations following his termination from the CFD on Sept. 16, 2024. Whitley was reportedly fired for violating fire department policy 1010.9 which references “sexual activity” and city policy 502.03#27 which prohibits “lewd, lascivious or indecent conduct that embarrassed or reflects poorly on the reputation of the city.” Whitley allegedly sent an explicit image of himself to an unnamed woman via a private communication channel. The image was later shown to outside parties, including Baggett and Thomas.