BOLO issued for missing Oxford man

NEWTON COUNTY – A BOLO was issued on Monday for a missing Oxford man by the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The BOLO states that Brandon Herd, 29, left his residence in Oxford on Feb. 3 and has not answered his phone or text messages from his family.

Herd is described as a white male standing at six feet tall, weighing approximately 215 lbs.

The report filed on Monday stated that Herd has previously gone missing in the past and had previously been located in Florida.

According to the BOLO, Herd suffers from mental health issues.

“The family’s concern is his mental stability and his statements about suicide previously,” a BOLO stated.

Anyone with information regarding Herd’s whereabouts are urged to call 678-625-1400.



