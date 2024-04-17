VISIONS 2024: Local community leaders honored for bringing community together

COVINGTON, Ga. – For the seventh consecutive year, The Covington News honored some of the top community leaders during the 2024 VISIONS Banquet on Tuesday.

This year, the theme for VISIONS is “Better Together.”

Leading the ceremony was managing editor Phillip B. Hubbard, who said that each of the recipients exemplified that theme.

“The 2024 Visions magazine theme is, ‘Better Together,’ Hubbard said. “And, we as The Covington News staff, firmly believe that the following award winners are reflective that Newton County is better together,” Hubbard said.





Community Spirit Award

This year, history was made as the Covington Fire Department (CFD) became the first group to win the Community Spirit Award. Normally, only individuals have received this honor.

While the CFD has remained a constant within the community, they were most notably recognized for leading the charge in fighting the August 25, 2023 fire that ravaged a portion of the Covington Square.

Accepting the award on behalf of the CFD was fire chief Joe Doss.

“It means the world for us to be recognized for this,” Doss said. “What we don’t like is having to be recognized for a big fire that impacted our Square, but we are available for you anytime.”

Doss said that while he was appreciative of the award, that the duty to protect and serve is what the CFD is all about.

“Please, know that we appreciate that, but also always remember, it’s what we prepare for,” Doss said. “It’s our job, and we’re more than happy to do that job.”



