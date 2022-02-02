Vineyard Family donates $25K to Friends of Newton County Miracle League

COVINGTON, Ga. — In an effort to help kickstart the fundraising campaign to host the 2024 National Miracle League All-Stars Weekend, the Vineyard Family Foundation recently presented a $25,000 donation to the Friends of Newton County Miracle League.



During multiple public government meetings held in January, Newton Parks & Recreation Director Dwayne Mask and others associated with Newton County’s Miracle League club announced the county had planned to host the National Miracle League All-Stars Weekend in 2024.

The Miracle League Association is a nonprofit organization that provides an opportunity for athletes with special needs to play baseball. The league was founded in the late 1990s in Conyers.

In order to host the three-day All-Star event, Mask said more than $150,000 was needed, which would mostly be collected through donations.

Mask told the Board of Commissioners on Jan. 18 that one donation had already been received, and that came from the Vineyard Family Foundation in the amount of $25,000.

Bruce Vineyard Jr., a trustee and officer of The Vineyard Family Foundation, said he hoped the donation as a “clarion call” other businesses and organizations throughout the community.

“The Foundation’s benefactors believe in the Miracle League’s mission and hope the Foundation’s initial donation will serve as a clarion call to the rest of Newton County,” he stated. “Together, we can provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for children with disabilities who, without the Miracle League, would be limited to watching a baseball game from the stands.

“The Miracle League offers children with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball. And the All-Stars is the pinnacle opportunity of them all. Hosting the Miracle League’s All Stars would reinforce Newton County’s image as a family-friendly environment and further highlight its collective generous spirit. Won’t you help us give these very special children an even more special experience?”

The Vineyard Family Foundation’s gift to the Miracle League in December was one of several donations to Newton County and Rockdale County nonprofits whose advocacy involves children.

The Vineyard Family Foundation was founded decades ago for the purpose of providing financial assistance to organizations whose nonprofit missions focus on the health, education and welfare of children and their families.

The Vineyard family moved to Rockdale County in 1974, where they opened their first McDonald’s restaurant in Conyers. The family opened a Covington location just two years later. The family’s franchise business grew in Newton and Rockdale, and expanded to DeKalb, Henry, Gwinnett, Walton and Morgan counties thereafter.

The foundation’s primary benefactor, Bruce P. Vineyard Sr., was affiliated with McDonald’s for 64 years and the foundation’s principles and mission embody his belief in active community involvement.

Past recipients of Mr. Vineyard’s charity include the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Atlanta, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. Local donation recipients have included The A.R. (Gus) Barksdale Boys & Girls Club of Rockdale County; the Rockdale Youth Soccer Association; Southern Heartland Arts, Inc.; and Friends of Newton County Miracle League, Inc.

The Vineyard Family Foundation accepts grant applications from any nonprofit organizations whose mission is the support of children and their families. Visit thevineyardfamilyfoundation.org to learn more.