By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
State rep presents proclamation honoring longtime Covington community leader
Jerry Aldridge1
From left, District 112 State Rep. Dave Belton presents a state resolution honoring the late Jerry Aldridge to Lee Aldridge, his wife of 60 years; daughter Cindy Aldridge Norton; and son, Austin Aldridge. - photo by Special Photo

District 112 State Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, recently presented a legislative proclamation in honor of longtime educator and community leader Jerry Aldridge.

Aldridge, who died in March at the age of 82, served as the scoutmaster for Troop 222 from 1984 up to his death. 

Belton presented the document to his widow, Lee Aldridge, daughter Cindy Aldridge Norton, and son Austin Aldridge during a meeting of the Boy Scout troop.

The proclamation honors Jerry Aldridge for his volunteerism, which included Scouting, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club and Piedmont Newton Hospital. 


Boy Scouts2
Members of Troop 222 of Covington stand with State Rep. Dave Belton and Lee Aldridge with the state resolution in honor of Jerry Aldridge, who was the scoutmaster for Troop 222. The proclamation honors Jerry Aldridge for his volunteerism through Scouting, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club and Piedmont Newton Hospital. Jerry Aldridge died in March at the age of 82. - photo by Special Photo