State rep presents proclamation honoring longtime Covington community leader

District 112 State Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, recently presented a legislative proclamation in honor of longtime educator and community leader Jerry Aldridge.

Aldridge, who died in March at the age of 82, served as the scoutmaster for Troop 222 from 1984 up to his death.

Belton presented the document to his widow, Lee Aldridge, daughter Cindy Aldridge Norton, and son Austin Aldridge during a meeting of the Boy Scout troop.

The proclamation honors Jerry Aldridge for his volunteerism, which included Scouting, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club and Piedmont Newton Hospital.