Pet vaccination, microchip clinic Oct. 15 free to Newton County residents

COVINGTON, Ga. — Some animal welfare agencies are collaborating to make hundreds of dollars worth of vaccines and other services free to Newton County residents Oct. 15.

Newton County Animal Services department is hosting a free Pet Vaccination and Microchip Clinic Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Turner Lake Park at 6185 Turner Lake Road in Covington.

The free clinic will be at the Kiwanis Club of Covington Pavilion in the park. It is open to the first 200 dogs or cats with a limit of three pets per household. All dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier.

Newton County residents — all pet owners must present a proof of residency — can receive a rabies vaccine, distemper/parvovirus vaccination, FVRCP vaccine for cats, microchip, flea treatment and spay/neuter voucher for their pets.

The services, estimated to be worth a total of $200, are offered at no cost to Newton County residents thanks to sponsors Planned PEThood, Petco Love, Atlanta Humane Society and HALO House for Dogs.

The Atlanta Humane Society is also providing free dog food and leashes and collars in limited supply at the event, a news release stated.

This is Newton County’s second free pet vaccination event. The first, held in March, saw just under 200 pets receive these critical vaccinations.



For more information on the clinic please visit ncboc.com and follow Newton County Ga Government on social media.