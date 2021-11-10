Newton Trails partnering with GAgives to raise funds for Cricket Frog Trail

Newton Trails Inc. is partnering with GAgives to launch its annual fund-raising campaign to raise $25,000 for the Cricket Frog Trail.



Interested individuals can support completion and maintenance of the trail by donating to Newton Trails through the GAgives website (gagives.org/giving-events/ga19) or directly at newtontrails.org/donations.

The Cricket Frog Trail is a multi-use trail that, when finished, will run from Porterdale and Covington through rural Newton County and Mansfield to Newborn along the old Central of Georgia Railway right of way path.

By the end of 2021, about 14 miles will have been paved. A key need for completion of the trail is the renovation of the Alcovy River bridge.

Led by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, GAgives annually seeks to leverage the enthusiasm associated with GivingTuesday to raise funds for worthy nonprofit organizations in Georgia.

Since its founding in 2012, GAgives has rallied 284,000 individual contributions and raised more than $41.5 million for nonprofits doing good work in communities across the state.

Newton Trails’ partnership with GAgives marks the launch of Newton Trails’ annual fund-raising campaign. Over the several months following GivingTuesday, Newton Trails hopes to raise $25,000. That money will used to cover expenses related to the renovation of the Alcovy River bridge and for trail maintenance equipment, tools, and similar items.

Newton Trails Inc. is a nonprofit, all-volunteer corporation dedicated to promoting, developing, and sustaining a connected system of greenway trails which support vibrant, healthy, and prosperous communities and the conservation of natural habitats, plants, and wildlife.

It has a record of success dating to the 1990s. Working with various contributing partners and using grant money and donations, its efforts have resulted in the development of about 20 miles of multi-use trails in and near Newton County. Newton Trails sponsors hikes, volunteer trail maintenance, and other activities associated with recreation and trails.

For more information, visit www.newtontrails.org.