NEWTON EVENTS: Santa's Workshop, 'Nutcracker', Mansfield Christmas

Some upcoming public events in Newton County:

Thursday, Dec. 9

• Santa’s Workshop, 6 to 8 p.m., Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington. Free community event features crafts, gifts, games and more. For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com.

Friday, Dec. 10-Sunday, Dec. 12

• The Nutcracker with Covington Regional Ballet, 7 p.m. (Friday), 2 and 7 p.m. (Saturday), 3 p.m. (Sunday) at Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington. Tickets are limited due to COVID-19 policies and social distancing. For more information, visit https://newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.

Saturday, Dec. 11

• Mansfield Christmas Celebration is set for 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mansfield Post Office off Georgia Hwy. 11 in Mansfield. The family-oriented event includes opportunities to take photos with Santa, live music, caroling, a hayride, cake walk, petting zoo, and refreshments. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/613775646581996?ref=newsfeed.

• The YMCA of Metro Atlanta will host a doubles pickleball tournament for various levels (ages 18 and up) at Covington Family YMCA. Registration is $35 for members and $50 for non-members and includes a team shirt. To sign up, visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org.

Sunday, Dec. 12

• 12th annual Tuba Christmas is set for 3 p.m. at Porter Memorial Gym in Porterdale. The event features dozens of tubas playing Christmas carols.

Conductor is Alan Fowler, and coordinator is Lowell Chambers. Audience members should bring their own chairs. Rain location is the Julia Porter UMC. For more information, call 404-787-2319 or email lchambers@atlantaga.gov or chamberssheets@charter.net

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Garland Favorito of VoterGa.com to speak to Newton County Republican Women’s Club at Covington Airport, 14100 Georgia Hwy. 142, Covington. Doors open to the public, and music for standing recognition of veterans, to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

• Newton County’s Bicentennial Birthday Bash, 5 to 8 p.m., celebrating Newton County’s 200th Birthday with music, fireworks and more on the Covington Square.

Sunday, Dec. 19

• Drive-through Nativity, Sunday, Dec. 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Covington First United Methodist Church,1113 Conyers St., Covington. Enjoy hot chocolate, music, Christmas lights, live animals and characters who share the story of the night in Bethlehem. For more information, visit https://www.covingtonfirst.org.