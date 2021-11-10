NEWTON EVENTS: Paper shredding, Transit Master Plan open house

Some upcoming events in Newton County:

Today, Nov. 10

• Moving Newton Transit Master Plan final public open house, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Turner Lake Banquet Facility, 6183 Turner Lake Road NW. Visit the project website to review the plan’s preliminary recommendations and complete the feedback form at movingnewton.com/provide-feedback.

Monday, Nov. 15

• Paper Shred Event from 9 a.m. until truck is full at the Newton County Library parking lot’s left side at 7116 Floyd St., NE. Each person will be limited to five boxes of paper. KNB is hosting the community paper shred day as an America Recycles Day event, and all paper collected will be recycled.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

• "Pictures with Santa" hosted by Element Funding at 1108 Clark St. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 770-728-1993.

Thursday, Nov. 18

• Annual Lighting of the Square, 6 to 7 p.m., Covington Square. Choral performance by the Oxford Singing Children and the Oxford Youth Singers on the stage in front of the historic clock tower starting at 6 p.m., followed by Santa appearing for the ceremonial lighting of the Square.

Friday, Nov. 19

• Covington on Ice: Ice Skating at Legion Field opens for season, 5 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. (through Feb. 21). For more information, including pricing and hours of operation, visit http://icedays.com/covington/.

Friday, Dec. 3

• Christmas at Porter with the Oxford Singers, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington. For more information, email info@newtoncountyarts.org or call 770-786-8188.

Friday, Dec. 10-Sunday, Dec. 12

• The Nutcracker with Covington Regional Ballet, 7 p.m. (Friday), 2 and 7 p.m. (Saturday), 3 p.m. (Sunday) at Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington. Tickets are limited due to COVID-19 policies and social distancing. For more information, visit https://newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.

Saturday, Dec. 11

• The YMCA of Metro Atlanta will host a doubles pickleball tournament for various levels (ages 18 and up) at Covington Family YMCA. The top two teams of beginner, intermediate and advanced divisions will advance to the finals on Dec. 12 at the Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA in Buckhead. Registration is $35 for members and $50 for non-members and includes a team shirt. To sign up, visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org.

Saturday, Dec. 18

• Newton County's Bicentennial Birthday Bash, 5 to 8 p.m., celebrating Newton County's 200th Birthday with music, fireworks and more on the Covington Square.

Submit your events to news@covnews.com or mail to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.