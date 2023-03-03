NEWTON EVENTS: K9 Memorial, Chamber awards dinner

Some upcoming events in the Newton County area include:

Saturday, March 4

• WRTP 15th Annual K9 Memorial, 10 a.m. to 1 pm., Porter Memorial Gym on Main Street in Porterdale. This is the only annual memorial service for K9 officers in the world with participants from as far away as Switzerland and Germany. For more information, visit the WRTP 15th Annual K9 Memorial page on Facebook.

Tuesday, March 7

• Town hall meeting hosted by Porterdale City Council member Michael Patterson, 6:30 p.m., Dinner Theater and Restaurant, 2001 Main St., Porterdale. For more information, call 404-488-2984 or email mapatterson85@gmail.com.

Thursday, March 9

• Newton Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner, 5-8 p.m., Oxford College Student Center, 801 Emory St., Oxford. Advance registration required. For more information and registration, email sdavis@newtonchamber.com.

Tuesday, March 21

• Emory Chamber Society concert featuring The Vega Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Chapel of Oxford College. For more information, email laura.gafnea@emory.edu.

Friday, March 24

• Oxford Lions Club Annual Pancake Supper, 5-7:30 p.m., Flint Hill Elementary School, 1300 Airport Road, Oxford. Plain or blueberry pancakes, Holifield sausage, and drinks will be served. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children under 10. Proceeds support Flint Hill School and Lions sight projects.

Friday, March 24-Sunday, March 26

• “Spongebob: The Musical,” March 24-25 at 7 p.m., March 26 at 3 p.m., Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive. For more information, visit https://newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.

Sunday, March 26

• Native Plants for Fruit, Vegetable and Herb Gardeners & Foragers, 1-3 p.m., Oxford College Student Center, 801 Wesley St., Oxford. Learn about native edible plants, how to grow them at home and how to forage for them. Hosted by Oxford College and the Intown Atlanta chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society. For more information, email laura.gafnea@emory.edu.

Friday, March 31

• A Night of Live Music and Dance Performance, 7 p.m., Williams Hall, Oxford College. Features the work of professors Corian Ellisor and Alejandro Abarca and The Atlanta Contemporary Ensemble. For more information, email laura.gafnea@emory.edu.

Notice



• Registration is open for all summer day camp sessions at the Covington Family YMCA. Space is available on a first come, first-serve basis and registration can be completed online or in-person. The Covington Family YMCA is at 2140 Newton Drive. For more information, call 770-787-3908.

