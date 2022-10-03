NEWTON EVENTS: Free concerts, Faith and Blue car show, community festival

Some upcoming area events this week and beyond:

Thursday, Oct. 6

• Live at Lunch Concert on the Square featuring Slaw Dogs band (Southern rock), noon, Covington Square park. For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

Friday, Oct. 7



• “Elton Live! The Ultimate Tribute,” 7 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St NE. The Arts Association’s final concert in its 2022 Live at Legion Concert Series features “the most complete and authentic reproduction of Sir Elton John’s sound and stage performance in the world.” For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

• The second Social Circle High School Alumni Tailgating event is set for Oct. 7, 4:30-7:30 p.m., at Social Circle High School. The event generates funds to fund the annual Tailgating Scholarship. For more information email sabrinasanfordflint@gmail.com.

Saturday, Oct. 8



• Faith and Blue Car Show, 3 p.m., The Church Covington. Hosted by Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a $20 cash only registration fee for all show participants with awards presented to the winning cars. For those interested in entering their car or bike into the show, please contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-283-4010.

• It’s Fall, Y’All Community Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Denny Dobbs Park, 6244 Hwy. 212, Covington. Hosted by Newton County Sheriff’s Office and The Council on Alcohol and Drugs Inc.

Thursday, Oct. 13



• Live at Lunch Concert on the Square featuring Payne & Trouble band (country), noon, Covington Square park. For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

Saturday, Oct. 15



• 10th anniversary Fall Festival, 2-6 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St NE. Hosted by United Fellowship Outreach, the event will feature a Cook Off competition, Trunk or Treat, cake walk, musical entertainment and more. For more information, call 678-485-7540, 770-315-8949 or 770-670-3696.

• Covington Farmers Market & More, 9 a.m.-noon, Covington Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St. SE, Covington. This is the final scheduled Covington Farmers Market of the 2022 season. For more information, visit cityofcovington.org.

Thursday, Oct. 20



• Live at Lunch Concert on the Square featuring Gate City Brass band, noon, Covington Square park. For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 25



• Kappa Koffeehouse political forum featuring candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election and other elected officials is set for Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at JP Carr Community Center in Conyers. U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Stonecrest, and Republican challenger Jonathan Chavez will be among the participants. Hosted by Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. For more information, email ccac2022@mail.com.

Thursday, Oct. 27



• Live at Lunch Concert on the Square featuring Garrett Kephart & Sydnie Tanner (folk), noon, Covington Square park. For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

Monday, Oct. 31



• Trick or Treat on the Trail, 5-7 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St NE. For more information, visit cityofcovington.org.

Saturday, Nov. 5



• Masquerade Ball fundraiser, 7 p.m., Social Circle Theater, 650 A. Trophies for Best Dressed and Largest Sponsorship. Live entertainment, refreshments, photo opportunities, door prizes, silent auction among the activities. Donations of unwrapped toy or nonperishable food requested to benefit Solid Rock Church’s holiday donations to area families. Event is hosted by Doug Jones & Friends. For more information, call 770-385-3323.

Monday, Nov. 7



• Newton County Community Band performs a Veterans Day concert, 7 p.m., Eastside High School, 140 Highway 142, Covington. For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

Thursday, Nov. 17



• Annual “Lighting of the Square,” 6 p.m., featuring live entertainment, other attractions on the Covington Square. For more information, visit cityofcovington.org.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.



