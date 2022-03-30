Newton County Special Olympics inviting public to annual Spring Games

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Special Olympics is inviting the public to support its annual track and field games over three days April 12-14 at Sharp Stadium in Covington.

The event is set for 10 a.m.-noon each day, with middle and high school students and graduates competing on April 12 and elementary students participating in two groups April 13-14, said Linda Reagan, a county school system physical therapist who is helping to organize the event.

In lieu of a parade, this year student-athletes will have the opportunity to visit a petting zoo that will setup on site throughout the week. We feel the students will more fully enjoy the animals and this will also allow more social distancing, following COVID19 practices.



Middle and high school students and graduates will compete on April 12; followed by students from Flint Hill, Fairview, West Newton, Porterdale and Oak Hill elementary schools on April 13; and South Salem, Live Oak, Middle Ridge, and East Newton elementary schools on April 14, said LaTrelle Cawthon, coordinator of Special Olympics in Newton County.

Cawthon said in a letter emailed to local businesses that more than 600 participate in the overall program.

"Special Olympics is the worldwide leader in providing high quality sports training and athletic competition opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our program is unique in that it accommodates competitors at all ability levels by assigning them to 'competition division” based on both age and actual performance."

She said the local program includes different levels of training and competition in 18 different sports and activities throughout the year.

However, its spotlight event, Spring Games, offers track and field competitions for all age and ability groups, she said.

"This event also offers our community a first-hand opportunity to see the special gifts and talents our athletes possess."

For more information call 404-797-9526.