Newton County to kick off yearlong 200th birthday celebration Saturday

COVINGTON, Ga. — The public is invited to kick off a year of celebration of Newton County’s 200th birthday in front of the Historic Courthouse on the Covington Square Saturday, Dec. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The celebrations begin on Saturday, Dec. 5, with an opportunity to safely gather with the Newton County Board of Commissioners and share the planned activities throughout 2021.

The Historic Courthouse will be the location for the Newton County parade float, giveaways marking 200 years of Newton County and information on how to participate in the upcoming festivities.

The Newton County Bicentennial Committee, appointed by Chairman Marcello Banes, has been diligently working on ways to commemorate this milestone since early this year.

Next year, 2021, will bring opportunities to celebrate together, honor the past 200 years of Newton County, reflect on a legacy and leave a new one.

On Dec. 24, 1821, the Georgia Legislature created Newton County out of Henry, Jasper and Walton counties.

Since then Newton County has grown to include six municipalities, seen the railroad system transform its agricultural economy, witnessed the creation of a major interstate bringing residents a short drive to nearby cities and airports and embraced a diversity of people and cultures from all over the world.

For more information on Newton County’s 200th birthday visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/504/Newton-County-200.