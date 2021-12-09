'Mountain Men' cast member to appear, perform music in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County native now operates a bison ranch in Wyoming and is a featured cast member of History Channel's “Mountain Men” reality show.

Josh Kirk is back in his hometown and will be doing guest appearances and playing live music locally Friday and Saturday in Covington.

A singer-songwriter in addition to being a rancher, Kirk is set to appear and perform at 5 O'Clock Sports Bar and Grill at 7189 Turner Lake Road in Covington Friday, Dec. 10, at 9 p.m.

He also is scheduled to appear and perform Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at Amici restaurant on the Covington Square.

Kirk grew up on McDonald Road near Henderson Mill Road in rural southeast Newton County before he left home at age 15, he said



He manages a bison ranch at the foot of Wind River Range, which is part of the Rocky Mountains in western Wyoming.

According to information from the official "Mountain Men" website, he also is a "homesteader, hunter/gatherer, primitive skills expert, trapper and published outdoor writer.



"Josh makes ends meet by working with one of the West’s most iconic and dangerous creatures … the American bison. He’s committed to making a living by propagating a species that was nearly wiped from the landscape once upon a time. But it’s no easy task.

"Unlike run-of-the-mill cattle, bison are wild to the core, intelligent beyond belief and deadly when threatened.

"Add to that a landscape filled with jagged peaks, punishing weather and some of the most fearsome predators in the lower 48 (states), and Josh clearly has his work cut out for him.”

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/people/Josh-Kirk-MountainMen/100063562903163/.