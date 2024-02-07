Lekimine McDaniel named Blue Jacket of the Year

Seaman Lekimine McDaniel, a native of Covington, was named Blue Jacket of the Year serving aboard USS Abraham Lincoln.

Blue Jacket of the Year is an accolade given to an exemplary sailor selected by a board of senior enlisted out of multiple competitive entries.

McDaniel, a 2020 Alcovy High School graduate, joined the Navy one year ago.

Today, McDaniel serves as a culinary specialist responsible for operating and managing Navy messes, afloat and ashore.

"As a culinary specialist, we work 12 hours-plus daily, and being recognized as BJOY is such a proud moment that all my hard work pays off for my division and my department," McDaniel said. "I wanted to use this opportunity to inspire sailors and be an instrument to others, to share my experience and be an inspiration."

Operating out of San Diego, California, USS Abraham Lincoln is America’s fifth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. The ship was named in honor of our nation’s 16th president and is the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear his name.



