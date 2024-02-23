Keep Newton Beautiful receives Governor’s Circle recognition

Keep Newton Beautiful recently received a 2023 Governor’s Circle Award at the Georgia State Capitol for its outstanding achievements in community beautification and environmental sustainability.

The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation (KGBF) presented the award in recognition of exemplary performance in litter reduction, waste minimization and community greening.

“We believe everyone deserves to live in a clean, green, and beautiful environment,” said Natalie Johnston-Russell, executive director of the KGBF. “The recipients of this award have made a tremendous effort to achieve that vision, and we’re thrilled to recognize their achievements.”

To qualify for the Governor’s Circle Award, affiliates must be certified and in good standing with Keep America Beautiful (KAB), the national nonprofit that oversees state and local programming. Additionally, the affiliate must be an active member of the KGBF network. Certified KAB affiliates are required to “effect meaningful, positive and lasting change” by directly addressing community needs in the areas of litter prevention, recycling, waste reduction and beautification.

In 2023, KNB coordinated local Great American Cleanup, Rivers Alive and Adopt-a-Mile events with participants from 77 different school, church, club and neighborhood groups donating over 6,500 hours to pick up roadside litter across all jurisdictions and zip codes in Newton County.

In addition, 120 volunteers helped provide environmental education programs for 8393 students and community participants at 25 different venues. KNB staff also completed a multi-jurisdictional 2024 WaterFirst program renewal application package and sent it to the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) for Newton County, Newton County Water & Sewerage Authority, the cities of Covington, Mansfield, Oxford, and Porterdale and the Town of Newborn.

“Keep Newton Beautiful appreciates the 2023 Governor’s Circle Award recognition. We have phenomenal sponsors, volunteers, and participants who work to make our community programs successful. This award recognizes and reflects their time, efforts, and achievements,” said Laurie Riley, KNB manager.



