State awards grant to hospital, Newton County Health to provide car seats

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health's Injury Prevention Program has awarded its 2023 Car Seat Mini Grant to Piedmont Newton Hospital and Newton County Health Department.



Through the mini grant, Piedmont Newton and the local health department work together to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in Newton County.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety funds this program to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in cars.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce fatal injuries by 71% among infants and by 54% among children ages 1 to 4 in passenger cars.

Car seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash, and they are most effective when installed and used correctly. Nearly three out of every four car seats are not used properly, placing children at risk.

Since 2007, the provision of car seats and booster seats as well as education about how to use them properly, as a result of this mini grant, have saved 425 of Georgia’s children who were involved in crashes, preventing serious injury or death.

"It’s our responsibility to keep our children safe," said Missy Braden, a local car seat technician instructor at Piedmont Newton. "The Car Seat Mini Grant is a great opportunity to help our community and help protect our children from serious injuries or death in motor vehicle crashes."

In Newton County, Braden educates parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offers car seat inspections, and provides car seats and booster seats to financially eligible families.

Through the Car Seat Mini Grant, agencies supporting more than 120 counties are working to keep Georgia’s children safe. These programs assist families in properly buckling up their children on every trip, every time.

For more information about the Newton County car seat program, contact Missy Braden at 770-385-4396 or email her at missy.braden@piedmont.org.

For more information, contact the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Child Occupant Safety Project via email at injury@dph.ga.gov or by calling 404-463-1487.