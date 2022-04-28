Georgia historic preservation trust honors Oxford College's Humanities Hall

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Humanities Hall at Oxford College won an Excellence in Stewardship from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation April 23 during its 45th annual Preservation Awards ceremony.

Built in 1874, on the original campus of Emory College in Oxford, Humanities Hall is one of the premier academic buildings on the quad.

After almost 150 years of continuous use and a variety of partial remodeling projects, Humanities Hall underwent a thorough rehabilitation to reveal, preserve, and celebrate the original fabric of the building while sensitively inserting new classrooms and a state-of-the-art academic setting that can be used long into the future.

Throughout the building, historic doorways and columns were exposed and preserved and original plaster on masonry walls was repaired. This project took a well-used but outdated building and turned it into a character-filled space for learning.

As with all of its historic properties, Emory protects the legacy of its Oxford campus with the ongoing restoration, modernization, and care of its buildings.

Excellence in Stewardship Awards recognize those who ensure the preservation of historic properties through long-term care and maintenance, stabilization, protection or continuous family ownership.

Other Excellence in Stewardship winners were Midtown High School, Atlanta; Cochran-Davenport Farmstead owned by Elma Ettman, Dial; Richland Restoration League, Jeffersonville; Clark Hall at SCAD, Savannah; Georgia Historical Society Research Center, Savannah; and Historic Train Depot and Platform, Toccoa.

Academy Lofts in Atlanta’s Adair Park neighborhood received the Marguerite Williams Award, presented annually to the project that has had the greatest impact on preservation in the state.

Academy Lofts was recognized for its outstanding and impactful transformation from a vacant, deteriorated school building into a rehabilitated apartment building that provides the community with much-needed housing at below market rates.

Constructed in 1912 as the George W. Adair Elementary School, the building now features a mix of affordable housing and market-rate apartment units, a coffee shop/restaurant and event venue, and nonprofit office space.

A creative combination of tax credits and grants were used to make the project a reality, and the building is now poised to resume its role as a thriving center of community activity.

The Grantville Passenger Depot in Grantville received the Chairman’s Award, presented by the chairman of The Georgia Trust to a person or project of great preservation significance.

Braselton Cotton Gin in Braselton received the Michael L. Starr Award, presented to a project that best exemplifies the highest standards of historic rehabilitation and has a significant impact on the downtown of the city in which it is located.

The Camille W. Yow Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Paula and Larry Knox of Augusta.

The Trust also presented two awards for Excellence in Restoration, ten awards for Excellence in Rehabilitation, two awards for Excellence in Preservation, one award for Excellence in Preservation Service and seven awards for Excellence in Stewardship.

Excellence in Restoration winners were the Overton house in Augusta and the Pope’s Museum in Ochlocknee.

Excellence in Rehabilitation winners were: ACE Skills Center at Georgia Southwestern State University, Americus; Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Atlanta; Poplar Street Offices, Atlanta; Amoco Service Station, Brunswick; Leotis Building, Brunswick; Fort Valley High School, Fort Valley; Butts County Courthouse, Jackson; Dixie Cotton Mills, LaGrange; Lemon Street School, Marietta; and Powell Hall at Valdosta State University, Valdosta.

Excellence in Preservation winners were the Fox Theatre’s Moller organ in Atlanta and the Washington Street Buildings in Clarkesville.

The Excellence in Preservation Service award went to the Whitfield County Historic Preservation Commission.

“This year’s winners represent a tremendous dedication to restoring and revitalizing Georgia’s historic buildings and communities,” said Mark C. McDonald, president of the Georgia Trust. “We are proud to honor such deserving projects and individuals.”

For more than 40 years, the Trust has recognized preservation projects and individuals throughout Georgia who have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation. Awards are presented on the basis of the contributions of the person or project to the community and/or state and on compliance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations. The Trust works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

The Georgia Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and awards students and professionals with academic scholarships, the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship.

The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).

To learn more about the Georgia Trust and the Preservation Awards, visit www.georgiatrust.org.



