Free COVID-19 vaccination and testing for Rockdale residents

Community Action Now! (CAN) announces that it has partnered with D.O.P.E. Healing Inc., Personified Lab Services, RxMTM Consultants & Philadelphia Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM Georgia), to launch RockTheSpreadRockdale, a free COVID-19 vaccination, testing, vaccination education and resource initiative.

It has joined forces with other local Rockdale organizations and churches to include Antioch East A.M.E. Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Conyers Rockdale Caribbean Association Inc., and Global Men of Honor, just to name a few.

“It is critical that we get into communities of greatest need and provide the resources that are necessary. We have seen the disparities in access to healthcare in far too many communities. These disparities are usually linked to lack of education and poverty. As community leaders, it is our job to fill the gaps” said Iffat Walker, founder and executive director of Community Action NOW! (CAN).

Priority will be given to seniors, veterans and those experiencing financial hardships in Rockdale County.

It will be providing 200 free vaccines and free testing Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25, at the following locations and times:

• Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), 1432 VFW Drive SW, Conyers, GA 30012, on Saturday April 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Antioch East AME Church Inc., 1790 Ebenezer Rd SW, Conyers, GA 30094, on Sunday April 25, 11a.m.-4 p.m.

Rockdale residents are asked to pre-register in advance online at www.communityactionnow.org. No medical insurance is required, however, those with medical insurance are asked to bring their insurance card.

Community Action NOW! is a nonprofit organization.

"We are on a mission to provide those in underserved communities with resources to combat poverty through social justice advocacy, disaster management, education, and outreach services," a news release stated.

For more information, email info@communityactionnow.org.