ENTERTAINMENT: Pink Out concert featuring Wren and The Wravens set for Friday

Tickets are on sale now for Friday night’s Pink Out drive-in concert at Legion Field, featuring Wren and The Wravens.



Entertainment begins at 7 p.m. at Legion Field, located at 3173 Mill Street in Covington. Tickets are $5 per vehicle and can be purchased at Newton County Arts.org.

The concert is presented by the Arts Association of Newton County in collaboration with Discover Covington and the city of Covington. Sponsors include Piedmont Healthcare (Newton), Covington Women’s Health Specialists, Atlanta Cancer Care and DroneJunkees.

Event organizers encourage all concertgoers to decorate their vehicles with pink for breast cancer awareness.

Wren and The Wravens’ music is described as “ an eclectic blend of retro soul, pop and R&B” according to the Atlanta-based band’s website, wrenandthewravens.com. Band members include Abby Wren (vocals), Tiffany Cherry White (vocals, keys, synth bass), Rob Lane (vocals, guitar), and Julian Scott Bryan (vocals, percussion).