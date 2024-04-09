Dr. Jessie L. Bender recognized by American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Covington Women’s Health Specialists, an all female OB-GYN and midwifery care practice, announced that Dr. Jessie L. Bender has received a Focused Practice Designation in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG). This recognition is a testament to Covington Women’s Health Specialists’ continual efforts to provide best-in-class obstetrics and gynecology services.

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) designed this prestigious recognition to create standards and assessments for minimally invasive gynecologic surgery within the field of obstetrics and gynecology. Through this recognition, ABOG acknowledges the surgical expertise of physicians who have focused their skills on the treatment of gynecological issues through the use of minimally invasive surgery. Additionally, the recognition allows physicians to remain current with relevant continuous professional development.

“At Covington Women’s Health Specialists, we are committed to supporting our patients by embracing inclusivity and delivering exceptional care,” Bender said. “This recognition serves as a reflection of our commitment. It’s an honor to be acknowledged by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and to collaborate with esteemed professionals in our field.”

Bender is a fellow of the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecologists and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. She specializes in minimally invasive and robotic surgery and treatment for urinary incontinence and infertility.

Bender is a founding member of the Newton Pregnancy Resource Center and currently serves as a medical director.

“She has worked at Covington Women’s Health Specialist since 2014 and “continues to be a great asset to the community, providing high quality, innovative care close to home,” a press release stated.



