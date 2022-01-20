Covington Regional Ballet takes stage in Atlanta for MLK Day

ATLANTA — Covington Regional Ballet’s Elite Company performed Jan. 17 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta during the opening part of the 2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service.

The service was the culminating program for the weeklong celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy, according to The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

The Arts Association in Newton County has operated the School of Covington Regional Ballet since 2013 and the school has operated since 2001.

Students may choose a pre-professional track which includes company participation or a recreational track for their dance education, according to the website.