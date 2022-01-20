Covington Garden Club honors 70-year member Loy Summers

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Garden Club members recognized one of their own at their recent monthly meeting by surprising Loy Summers with a reception honoring her and her years of service to the club.



Club President Laura Faulkner and other members gave accolades to Summers, a member of the Covington Garden Club for 70 years.

Summers has served the club in numerous administrative capacities, including president of the club for two different terms.

She is a life member of the Garden Club of Georgia and the National Garden Club.

Summers also has served on many local committees that focus on maintaining the natural beauty of the community, including serving on the Keep Newton Beautiful Board and being the longtime chairperson of the Covington Tree Board.

"To those who know her best, she is recognized for her extensive knowledge of 'all things landscape' and for the beauty of her personal home garden," said one club member.