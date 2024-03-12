Benton House receives national customer satisfaction award

The Benton House of Covington was recently awarded a 2024 Pinnacle Quality Insight Customer Experience AwardTM.

Pinnacle, a customer satisfaction measurement firm specializing in healthcare, conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and awards communities that score in the top 15 percent of their more than 2,700 care providers across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Over the course of 2023, a regular sampling of Benton House residents and families participated in monthly telephone interviews that included open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate Benton House in specific categories.

Sharon White, executive director of Benton House of Covington says receiving the honor is validation of their mission.

“We’re so proud to receive this award. It is especially meaningful because it is based on responses from our residents and families," White said. "When you combine this award with our Great Place to Work status it tells us we have a very special community.”

Benton House is a senior living community offering assisted living and memory care. For more information call the community at 770-788-6660 or visit www.bentonhouse.com.