Banks & Shane perform classic country and pop set at Covington Drive-In Concert

COVINGTON, Ga. — Atlanta music legends Banks & Shane performed folk, classic pop and country, and Americana-influenced music during a Downtown Sounds Drive-In Concert Friday, Sept. 11, at Legion Field in Covington.

The band, which began performing in Atlanta in 1972, played songs like Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" and Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" during their outdoor set.

The Arts Association in Newton County hosted the show with sponsors including Covington Ford, Wagner Staffing, Live Event Solutions, the Covington city government and Discover Covington, Ga.

The nonprofit Arts Association also hosts events including Newton County Community Band, Theatre Covington, Luncheon and Summer Evening Concerts on the Square and the True Colours Youth Art Exhibit, as well as Young Artists Programs and concerts regionally.

For more information about upcoming shows and events, visit www.NewtonCountyArts.org.