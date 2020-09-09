Banks & Shane highlight Covington drive-in concert Friday at Legion Field

Atlanta music legends Banks & Shane will be featured during the next Downtown Sounds Drive-In Concert Friday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at Legion Field in Covington.

Legion Field is at 3173 Mill St. in Covington.

The Arts Association in Newton County is hosting the show in collaboration with the Covington city government and Discover Covington, Ga., according to information from the Association.

Tickets are $5 per vehicle and are now on sale at www.NewtonCountyArts.org. Event sponsors include Covington Ford, Wagner Staffing and Live Event Solutions.

Banks & Shane (Banks Burgess and Paul Shane) is a folk and Americana-influenced band. The band is comprised of Burgess on banjo and guitar, Paul Shane on guitar and trombone, Chuck Shane on drums and bass, Jim Durand on electric and acoustic guitars, and Dennis Law on drums.

They began playing music in Atlanta in 1972 and have performed around the world on concert stages, in nightclubs and ski resorts, and almost every venue imaginable, according to their website.

The band has recorded 12 albums and Burgess and Paul Shane owned and operated the restaurant/supper clubs Banks & Shane’s in Sandy Springs and Underground Atlanta from 1983 to 1992.

For more information on the Covington show, visit www.NewtonCountyArts.org.







