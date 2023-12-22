Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrates Diamond member, Ophelia Underwood

The Chi Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., which serves both Newton and Rockdale counties, is celebrating a Diamond member (someone who has served 75+ years) in the Sorority.

Ophelia Underwood, who turned 100 years old in November, is still actively serving AKA.



Underwood was awarded the 2023 Soror of the Year Award by the chapter during the group’s December Chapter meeting.



The awards committee, co-chaired by Vikki Williams and Yvonne Browder, presented the centenarian with a crown, pink stole and the “2023 Soror of the Year” sash in honor of her many years of service to “all mankind.”



Sharron Porter serves as president of the Chi Tau Omega Chapter.





