20th Covington Cheerios Challenge set for Nov. 6

COVINGTON, Ga. -- The Covington Family YMCA will host the 20th annual Cheerios Challenge on Nov. 6.

The race courses center on the Covington YMCA building at 2140 Newton Drive, with races beginning at the Y and ending at Legion Field behind the Y on Mill Street.

The races will include a 10K starting at 7:15 a.m.; a 5K starting at 8:45 a.m.; a 1-mile fun run at 9:30 a.m.; and a Trix Tot Trot at 9:45 a.m.

The event helps support the YMCA financial assistance program that provides access to Y programs for individuals and families who otherwise could not afford to participate.

Participants in the 10K, 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run will receive a shirt with their registration fee. Participants in the Tot Trot will receive a medal with their registration fee, and can purchase a T-shirt for an additional $10.

The Cheerios Challenge began in 2001 in conjunction with the Y's Healthy Kids Day and has grown from 45 kids running the one-mile race to more than 1,300 adults and children of all ages in four different races.

Packet Pickup is set for Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the YMCA; and Nov. 6 beginning at 6:15 a.m. at the event.

For more information, visit https://www.ycheerioschallenge.com/.