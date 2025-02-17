First Units Delivered, Leasing Underway at The Sinclair at Callaway Farm

Brook Farm Group has delivered the clubhouse and first two residential buildings at The Sinclair at Callaway Farm, a 388-unit, luxury, Class A multifamily community in Covington, GA. Leasing is underway and residents have started moving in to the community, located along the dynamic I-20 growth corridor in the greater Atlanta market.

“As many large companies expand and bring new, high-quality jobs to the Covington area, The Sinclair at Callaway Farm is well positioned to fill the demand for modern, luxury rental units in this dynamic submarket,” said Peter DiCorpo, Chief Operating Officer, Brook Farm Group. “There is limited new construction in the pipeline, which bodes well for occupancy and rent growth for this community.”

The U.S. multifamily sector is moving into a new expansion phase in 2025, with Atlanta expected to experience a continuation of strong housing demand amid slowing project starts. An estimated 10,000 new jobs are planned for the Covington submarket in the next few years, including 7,500 from Rivian, which recently received a $6.6 billion loan to restart its EV manufacturing facility, just ten miles from The Sinclair. And approximately 1,000 new jobs are expected from Archer Aviation which is less than 1 mile from the development.

Other employers entering or expanding in the market include Takeda, SKC, Cinelease’s Three Ring Studio, 80 Acres Farms, Ascend Elements and Amazon which recently acquired nearly 430 acres to develop a data center less than one mile from The Sinclair.

Covington is a historic town with antebellum architecture and a picturesque town square that has served as the backdrop for a significant number of movies and television shows. Known as “the Hollywood of the South,” Covington is also home to the 160-acre Cinelease Studios. The town is in Newton County, halfway between downtown Atlanta and Lake Oconee, one of Atlanta’s premier recreational lakes.

The Sinclair at Callaway Farm is located immediately off I-20 on the southwest corner of Alcovy and City Pond roads, adjacent to the 180-acre Covington Town Center mixed-use development. The community was purposefully designed to take advantage of the bucolic 39-acre setting with abundant mature trees and natural water features, and includes two distinct “Town and Country” neighborhoods encompassing 11 residential buildings, and a “best-in class” 9,000-square-foot clubhouse. The project also features a resort style pool, expansive two-story gym, co-working space, a dog park, pet spa, fast-charging EV stations and the first roof-top lounge in the market. Four of the buildings include elevators for convenient access to upper-level homes with tree canopy views.

“We’re excited to participate in the thoughtful transformation of this vibrant community, which adds a unique blend of modern design and historic character,” said Eric Hade, Brook Farm’s Chief Investment Officer. “While the Covington area has benefitted from the delivery of several new multifamily apartment communities since 2020, many of these communities have been purposefully developed with a more limited amenity offering and homes that are designed to appeal to a more cost-conscious resident. We designed The Sinclair at Callaway Farm to raise the bar and appeal to residents seeking a differentiated, luxury residential community.”