Rick Franklin Stubbs Jr.

COVINGTON — Rick Franklin Stubbs, Sr. of Covington,passed away Monday, January 1st, 2024, at Piedmont Newton Hospital. He was 72 years of age. Rick was born and raised in Covington, GA to the late Tharon and Sara (Biggers) Stubbs.

He lived a life of service to others as evidenced by his career of 47 years in law enforcement. Rick was a police officer in various agencies including the City of Covington PD, Emory PD, Newton County Sheriff ’s Office, and City of Oxford, where he served as the Chief of Police.

Rick enjoyed time spent outdoors, especially hunting, fishing,and spending time at the beach.He was a devoted Daddy, Grandpaw, Granddaddy Rick, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He will be truly missed.

He is preceded in death byhis parents. Rick is survived by his children and their spouses, Rick and Rachel Stubbs of Covington, Kim Stubbs of Covington, Travis (Hannah) Stubbs of Buckhead; grandchildren, Micah (Avanne) Stubbs, Lily Stubbs, Allison Mitchell, Braydon Mitchell, McKinley Allison, Myra Stubbs, Sara Stubbs; sister, Christy Baker of Covington; niece Heather (Derrick) Autry of Covington; nephew, Raife Baker of NY; along with a host of friends.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be held Sunday, January 7th,2024, from 4pm - 6pm at Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services. Guests may send condolences towww.wheelerfuneralhome.com.