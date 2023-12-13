Zoe Boudrey, Shannon Sanchez awarded REACH scholarship

Indian Creek Middle School eighth grade students Zoe Boudrey and Shannon Sanchez have been awarded the "Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen" (R.E.A.C.H) scholarship.

The recognition was announced during a special ceremony at the Newton County Board of Education on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Dr. Keith Benton, Newton County Schools’ (NCSS) director of student and family Support, emphasized the significance of the REACH program.

"REACH is a mentoring and scholarship program designed to ensure Georgia’s academically promising students have the academic, social and financial support needed to graduate from high school and college prepared for work,” Benton said.

As part of the honor, each of the newly inducted Georgia REACH Scholars will be granted a $10,000 scholarship upon their high school graduation. This scholarship can be utilized towards the cost of attendance at any HOPE-eligible university system of Georgia, technical college or private post-secondary institution.

Benton outlined the commitments expected from REACH scholars.

"Our REACH scholars are required to sign a contract vowing to maintain good behavior, keep a cumulative grade point average above 2.5, meet with their REACH mentor at least twice a month and focus on achieving both a high school diploma and college degree,” Benton said. “They also must agree to maintain a crime and drug-free record."

The recognition of Boudrey and Sanchez as Georgia REACH Scholars highlights Newton County School System’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and providing opportunities for the continued success of its students.

"I am immensely proud of Zoe and Shannon for earning the prestigious Georgia REACH Scholarship,” said Dr. Duke Bradley, III, NCSS superintendent. “Their commitment to academic excellence sets an example for their peers, and I am confident they will make significant contributions to our community in the future."

“Congratulations to Zoe and Shannon for being recognized as Georgia REACH Scholars,” said Shakila Henderson-Baker, chair of the Newton County Board of Education. “Their dedication to academic achievement mirrors the values we champion in our educational community. This accomplishment not only reflects the students' hard work but also underscores the efficacy of the supportive educational environment fostered by Indian Creek Middle School. We look forward to witnessing Zoe and Shannon thrive as they embark on this transformative journey, paving the way for future successes and inspiring their peers. The Newton County Board of Education remains committed to cultivating a nurturing academic landscape where every student can reach their fullest potential."



