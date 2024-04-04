Local riders qualify to national competition

Two equestrian riders from Newton County will be represented in the upcoming Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) national competition.

Carter Hammock from Enlightened Equestrian and Anna Gresham from Brick Store Stables represented Newton County.across the southeast that competed at the Tyron International Equestrian Center in Tyron, North Carolina.

Hammock placed 3rd in his class under the direction of trainer/stepmom Jessica Strott and Anna Gresham earned 1st and 2nd place in her classes under the direction of trainer/mom Allison Gresham.

Both riders will now advance to the national competition in Tyron on April 25-28.



