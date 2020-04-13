Edward Alston Crudup, Jr., 85, of Covington passed away at his residence on Wednesday, April 8th.

Ed was born on December 27, 1934, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Edward Alston Crudup and Anna Laura Jaquith Crudup who were educators in the public school systems of both Florida and Georgia. Ed was valedictorian of the graduating class of 1953 at Griffin High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1957.

In 1958 Ed married Mary Redmon Catchings in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They moved their family to Covington in 1962. Ed went on to earn a Juris Doctorate from Emory University Law School in 1968 and practiced law in Covington for fifty years. He served the community as Municipal Judge in Covington during the 1970s and as the City Attorney from 1990 until 2016.

Ed was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Covington where he sang in the choir; the American Bar Association; the Covington Kiwanis Club; the Newton County Chamber of Commerce; and the Board of Trustees of the Newton County Law Library. He also spent twenty-five years in service to the Newton County Industrial Development Authority.

Ed was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed outdoor activities such as hiking, backpacking, camping, canoeing, gardening, snow skiing, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed music and was a world traveler.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 56 years, Mary C. Crudup, and nephew, James J. Crudup, Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Anne B. Crudup and Emily Crudup Cameron; son-in-law, Allen P. Cameron; grandsons, Seth M. Cameron, USN, and Harold P. Cameron, a student at the University of North Carolina-Asheville; his brother, James J. Crudup and sister-in-law Gale R. Crudup; his nephew, E. Benton Crudup (Stacey) and a great niece and nephew. He also leaves behind his special friend, Julia McWhorter Pope of Birmingham, Alabama.

A private family graveside service will be held in the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden at a later date.

A memorial service and celebration of the life of Ed Crudup will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: First Presbyterian Church of Covington; environmental advocacy groups such as the Nature Conservancy, Audubon Society, or World Wildlife Federation; Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in care of Georgia Wildlife Conservation Fund; the Humane Society, or the donor’s choice of charity.

The family would like to thank the staff at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle; Dr. James Stillerman and his staff; as well as the doctors and staff at Georgia Urology in Conyers for their professionalism and compassion in caring for Ed.