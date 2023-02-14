The man behind “The Voice”: Bill Dolan

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Long before Bill Dolan was announcing home basketball games for Social Circle, he was a high school student just like the athletes he announces about. From his high school days to present day — and after 500-plus games announced — Dolan has adopted some unique ways of announcing.

For instance, whenever a player for the Redskins is fouled and goes to the free throw line, Dolan announces, “Player X is ssshhhhooottting two.”

All of the fans seemingly quiet as a result. Though effective, it’s just part of Dolan’s act.

“As somebody once said, ‘The whole world is a stage,’” Dolan said. “My goal is to entertain when I announce. I’ve tried to come up with my own specific style for doing it. But I’m always open. If I hear something somewhere, ‘Man, that sounds good. I think I’ll use that, too.’”

Dolan has other unique ways of announcing certain calls. Whenever a player has a traveling violation, he says, “Violation, violation, that’s a traveling violation.” There is also Dolan announcing an offensive foul for which says, “That’s a foul of Player X…and that foul was offensive.”

It’s hard to believe that Dolan once cringed at what is now what he considers his “trademark” free throw call.

“I actually heard an announcer somewhere do that,” Dolan said. “And, at first, I didn’t like it. But then I tried it and I said, ‘That works pretty good.’”

Dolan’s High School/College Influence

To this day, Dolan credits his high school days at St. Vincent High School in Missouri for his announcing abilities now.

Not only did he play football, basketball, baseball and soccer while attending, but he also acted in some plays.

Participating in both arenas has helped him become a PA announcer.

“I had previously done some acting and plays in high school and college,” Dolan said. “Speaking in front of people was never a big issue.”

Dolan went on to serve four years in the U.S. He was part of the 82nd Airborne Division where he made 101 parachute jumps. He also finished his bachelor’s of science degree in Psychology with Fayetteville State University — the university had a campus on Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Afterward, Dolan earned his master’s degree in Public Administration from Troy State University in Alabama.

Connection to Newton County

Dolan worked for nearly 20 years with the City of Covington, particularly with the police department. Sometime during his tenure, he went to the local radio station to cut a series of commercials for the police department.

One session was enough for the station to offer Dolan a position.

“They really liked me,” Dolan said. “They asked me if I wanted to work part time with them, which I did. I did the morning drive show for a while when I was working second shift for the police department.”

Dolan eventually got his own show on Saturday mornings called, “The Saturday Morning Super Trivia Spectacular.” He also hosted a charity fundraiser live on the air one year, too.

On Friday nights, Dolan would do play-by-play for Newton High School football and, when Eastside opened in 1994, he did the same for the Eagles.

From 1994-1997, Dolan’s broadcast partner was Kevin Holden — current sports director at CBS 58 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Holden remembers his time with Dolan, a time when cassette tapes were the popular thing, fondly.

“Bill brought such an infectious energy to the broadcasts from day one. The chemistry between us was instant,” Holden said. “Bill is a dream for sports fans in Covington - a man with passion for local sports, and for broadcasting, who's got deep roots in the community. He has become friends with players, parents and administrators through the years, and those bonds have only grown stronger over time.”

Linked here is a clip from Dolan's radio broadcasting days.

Then, a television station owned by the City of Covington had a channel, “Catch 22 Sports.” On that channel, Dolan called play-by-play for the station’s “Game of the Week.”

Newton Basketball

Dolan got his start being a public address announcer with the Newton County Recreation Department. He announced the Dixie Boys World Series.

In 2005, former Newton Rams’ head boys basketball coach, Rick Rasmussen was hired and was in need of an announcer for home games.

For two years, Dolan announced the games before resigning from the City of Covington.

Then, in 2007, Dolan became a teacher at Newton High as well as an assistant basketball coach.

“During home games, I wouldn’t sit on the bench,” Dolan said. “I would still announce the games, but maintain the staff and talk to coach Ras throughout the game.”

A game in the 2010 postseason brought about Dolan’s favorite game.

The Rams faced Groves High School in the Elite Eight and went into the fourth quarter trailing by 10. Their tallest player was 6-foot-3 while Groves’ frontline had 6-foot-6, 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-9 players.

Down the stretch, there was a moment that Dolan has never forgotten.

“When [Groves] went up, our center went up and got a hand on the ball and tipped it out to our best player at the time, Derrick Henry,” Dolan recalled. “He dribbled the length of the court with two guys in his face, stopped at the top of the key and drained a three-pointer to send us to the Final Four.”

He retired from teaching and coaching 10 years later, but maintained his role as PA announcer.

That was until he got a special request in 2019 from Rasmussen.

“When coach Ras left Newton to go to North Oconee, he was like, ‘You got to go with me, coach.’ Since I had been doing his games since his first day as head coach, I said, ‘Sure, I’ll go.’”

Announcing Social Circle basketball games

But Dolan didn’t completely leave the area from announcing games. Now, he occupies the PA announcer’s chair at Social Circle High School’s basketball games.

The wheels were turning a few years before Dolan retired from Newton High.

Taylor Jackson — the Redskins’ current head coach — was an assistant coach on Rasmussen’s staff along with Dolan. They also shared a hallway as their classrooms were across from each other.

Through that connection, Dolan began announcing Social Circle home basketball games on what he thought to be a temporary basis.

“When [coach Jackson] went to Social Circle, the first year or two I would just come to do one game. Then last year after I did one game, he was like, ‘Can you do more games?’” Dolan said. “I looked at the schedule and figured out which days North Oconee didn’t have a game, I would do a Social Circle game.”

Dolan has become a fan favorite, according to Jackson.

“Every single person in this gym asks me, ‘Is coach Dolan coming tonight?’” Jackson said. “He gets the fans riled up. Just that booming voice to get our fans going and gets us going. He makes it part of the event and makes it a party.”

Dolan’s nickname transcends sports

In addition to Newton and Social Circle basketball, Dolan has done a wide array of sporting events throughout the area.

He’s been the PA announcer for Newton football and baseball, Newton County Recreation Department’s Dixie Boys World Series, cheerleading competition and “Super Bowl” games at Sharp Stadium.

One sport Dolan called gave him a deeper appreciation for holding the microphone - Bull Riding.

“It was different and fun,” Dolan said. “I was always thinking, ‘I’m sure glad I’m on this side of the fence.”

Outside of sports, Dolan used to announce Newton High’s graduation ceremony from his first year of teaching until last year.

Throughout all of his announcing gigs, one thing has remained consistent — Dolan’s voice and style with whatever event he calls.

Dolan’s flare has caused fans to figuratively turn around in their seats at games.

“Somewhere along the line, someone dubbed me with a nickname, ‘The Voice.’” Dolan said. “And that has followed me ever since then.”

“The Voice” will be heard throughout the Region 5A-Division I basketball tournament hosted by the Redskins this week. Games will be played on Tuesday and Friday.

It’s important for Dolan to commit to being there simply because he’s heard how different the atmosphere is without an announcer.

“It is so antiseptic without the announcer,” Dolan said. “All you hear is the ‘squeak, squeak squeak…bounce, bounce, bounce.’ And it’s boring without a voice saying what’s going on.”



