Stephon Castle has successful showing during NBA All-Star Weekend

Stephon Castle continues to make headlines in his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs.

The 2023 Newton High School alum participated in all three nights of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, becoming the first player to do so since former No. 1 overall pick Blake Griffin in 2011.

On Friday, Castle was a member of “Team C” during the Rising Stars challenge, leading his team to two victories. With the wins, his squad advanced to Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game tournament, which features three teams of the NBA’s best, and the winning Rising Stars team.

Castle accounted for 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the two tournament games to become the 2025 Rising Stars MVP. He joins an elite list of names to win the Rising Stars MVP distinction with names like Jamal Murray, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant who have won the award in the past.

But Castle’s work was far from done. On Saturday, the 6-foot-6 Spurs rookie was one of four men to enter the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Castle started strong, scoring a 95 out of 100 possible points on his first two dunks. The score was enough to advance to the finals, where he faced off against defending two-time dunk champion from the Orlando Magic, Mac McClung.

In his first attempt in the finals, Castle attempted to catch the ball from the basket, place it between his legs and finish the slam. He struggled on his first few attempts, but later completed the dunk, scoring a 49.6.

The second dunk went far better for Castle, landing a 360-degree, behind-the-back dunk with his left hand to score a perfect 50.

However, the defending dunk champion had many tricks of his own. McClung completed both of his final dunks to win his third consecutive dunk championship, the first time in contest history.

While Castle fell short in Saturday’s contest, that did not stop him from a strong showing on Sunday.

In Team C’s matchup against NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s “OG’s,” Castle scored six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. While his team lost to the polished All-Star squad, Castle held his own against players like Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry and the aforementioned Durant.

With Castle’s standout performance on All-Star weekend, he adds to what has been a solid rookie season.

In 51 games, Castle averages 12.9 points-per-game, 3.5 assists-per-game and 2.8 rebounds-per-game. He also has logged 29 starts, but has mainly been relegated to a bench position lately due to the Spurs’ addition of former All-Star DeAaron Fox.

Two weeks ago, Castle spoke with The Covington News during his visit to his alma mater Newton High School, where he became a local legend. He told The News that he is eyeing long-term success.

​​“Just try and stack up wins and get to the playoffs,” Castle said. “That’s gonna be the goal really for the rest of my career. Making it to the playoffs and keep advancing.”