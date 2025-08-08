Turner shuts down Lady Rams in season opener for Social Circle

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Senior Emily Turner kicked off her final year with a gem as she struck out 10 Lady Rams in Social Circle’s 8-0 win over Newton to open the season.

Turner pitched a complete game in the win and threw 68 percent of her pitches for strikes. To add to her strong day, Turner drove in a pair of RBIs as well.

In multiple cases throughout Thursday's game, Turner pitched out of a jam.

After a leadoff double from Newton's Aaliyah Parsons in the second inning, Turner struck out the next three batters to strand the runner.

Following a leadoff walk to Janiyah Henderson in the fifth, Turner struck out Talia Baehre before she induced a 2-3-4 double play to get out of the frame.

Redskins ride strong third frame to victory

After both teams went scoreless through the first two innings, the Lady Redskins broke it open in the third with a slew of base hits.

Following a leadoff groundout, Kailey Benefield, Abigail Lott, Anniston Jenkins and Kyla Head reached base on four straight singles.

Jenkins’ base hit drove in the first run while a fielder’s choice groundout from Audree Johnson added another.

Turner then drove in her two runs on a double into left field.

In the fifth, Head reached base again as she plated Jenkins on an RBI double. The inning ended when Selah Adams was cut down trying to reach third base after she scored a pair on a two-run double.

By the sixth inning, Jenkins scored the winning run on a RBI groundout that pushed Benefield across home plate to win via 8-0 run rule.

Jenkins, Head and Adams opened their seasons with multi-hit games as the three combined for six hits and five RBIs.

Lady Rams slowed down by Turner

Newton faced an uphill battle with Turner on the mound as the team came away with only three hits in the contest.

Two of those hits came from Parsons, who picked up right where she left off after earning All-Region honors as a junior.

Raegan McKnight was the only other Newton player to grab a knock in the season opener as she also grabbed a pair of stolen bases.

Thursday’s matchup was the first in which people saw the new arms that second-year head coach Erica Johnson and the Lady Rams were going to be using in 2025.

London Treadwell started the game for Newton and went three full innings as she allowed four earned runs on five hits.

Kassidy Scott finished the final 2.2 innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits, but she also struck out a trio of Lady Redskins in her season debut.

Next up

After a 1-0 start to the 2025 season, head coach Chris Davis and the Lady Redskins will travel to Lake Oconee Academy in a matchup with the Lady Titans(0-1) on Monday, August 11.

The Lady Rams will travel far east next week as they take on a region double-header with the Grovetown Lady Warriors on Monday, August 11.