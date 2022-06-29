SUMMER CAMP: Lady Redskins help youth sharpen softball skills

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Over a three-day period this past week, the Social Circle softball team hosted a youth softball camp at the team’s home field.

Throughout the camp, held from Monday, June 20 to Wednesday, June 22, participants went through a series of stations — stations that helped teach the fundamentals of softball.

Over 30 kids registered and participated in this year’s camp.

One station was showing kids how to field ground balls while another station was focused on teaching pitching. There was also an outfield station that showcased how to catch fly balls. Then, campers participated in the bunting and tee-hitting stations.

Approximately 20 high school softball players helped organize the camp along with the coaches.

Each day was closed with a softball game among the campers. On the final day, though, the varsity players for Social Circle put on a home run derby and all kids got to enjoy a slip and slide to celebrate the end of the camp.