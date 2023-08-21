SOPHOMORE SPARK: Emily Turner begins 2023 with powerful bat

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Six games into 2023, the Social Circle Lady Redskins have received a spark through Emily Turner’s bat.

As the No. 4 hitter in the lineup, Turner has connected on three home runs in each of the last three matchups.

The sophomore highlighted the significance each home run carries with it outside of the park.

“Hitting a home run is a great feeling,” Turner said. “Knowing I can help my teammates with getting some runs on the board is something I am proud of.”

Turner’s first homer came on the road at Morgan County. She drilled a two-run dinger against the Lady Bulldogs in the top of the second inning. Four days later, Turner hit another two-run home run in the bottom of the first versus Alcovy.

However, the latest homer when going up against Monroe Area on Aug. 16 meant a little bit more.

“My favorite home run from this year was against Monroe for sure,” Turner said. “We just lost to them last week and for me to get a home run against them was definitely a great feeling to get it back.”

Turner has played softball since she was 7 years old. In that time, she has played in the recreation league, for Whitewater Middle School and "top level travel ball."

Two things have always remained consistent: her strong bat and passion for playing the game.

"I realized I had a powerful hitting ability when I first picked up a bat in my first rec ball game," Turner said. "I started playing softball at the age of 7 and I knew right away it was something that I loved."

Turner has a .300 batting average along with five RBIs so far this season. Additionally, she's provided help in the pitcher's circle registering 9.1 innings pitched with seven strikeouts.

When asked, Turner mentioned that her personal goals for 2023 are to pitch a perfect game and help her team make it to and win state.

The Lady Redskins have won their last two games and stand at 4-2 overall. They won't enter Region 5A-Division I play until Sept. 7 when Social Circle welcomes Jasper County.

Between now and then, Social Circle will play seven non-region contests, too.

Despite what this season holds individually and as an entire squad, Turner has great anticipation for continuing to play with the Lady Redskins.

"The best part about playing for the Social Circle Lady 'Skins is knowing that I play for a team that always has my back no matter if I’m pitching, hitting home runs or striking out," Turner said. "They will always be there cheering me on."