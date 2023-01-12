Social Circle wrestling wins Class A Region Title, eyes 1A sectionals

SOCIAL CIRCLE - Social Circle had little issue winning the region title in Class A Saturday.

Now, it gets tougher as the Redskins move on to the 1A Sectionals, or as it is officially called, the State Preliminary Duals.

On Saturday, at 10 a.m., the Redskins will enjoy home mat advantage with the Sectionals taking place at Social Circle. Three teams will join the Redskins for the sectional: Athens Christian, Bryan County and St. Francis.

Social Circle will get Athens Christian in its semifinal match. Bryan County takes on St. Francis in the other. The two winners will meet in the final and only the winner will advance to the state meet at Trion on Jan. 21.

“We need to win five more in order to win the state championship,” head coach Randy Prater said. “That’s been our goal since we started. We’ve only lost twice in duals all season, and that’s with two teams in several events. I don’t know our wins, I just know we need five more.”

The Redskins are 22-2 defeating Washington-Wilkes 84-0 and Lamar County 70-12.

The team’s lone losses came at a tournament in Cleveland, Tenn, about two days after the Redskins won the Walton County Duals at Loganville.

“Up there, we saw some really good teams,” Prater said. “We got beat the first match by Bradley Central. They’ve won a lot of state titles in Tennessee. We won our next three and made it to the final rounds. We lost to Cass, Ga., our defending 5A champion. We were up 33-32 going into the last match, We lost it and Cass got the points to win.”

On Saturday, 24 Redskins will weigh in but it will be 14 that will actually wrestle in competition.

The good news for Social Circle is six of those 24 have won more than 100 matches in their Redskin career.

The list includes 113-pounder Brayden Mitchell, 157-pounder James Elridge, 120-pounder Conner Castillo, 175-pounder Jackson Etheridge, 132-pounder Caden Prater and 144-pounder Lance Thacker. Mitchell and Thacker are reigning champions in their class in 1A.

Prater said he is looking forward to his team being successful Saturday and moving to the state match at Trion.

“Trion is really good. It’s a community that really supports wrestling, much like we do here at Social Circle,” Prater said.

Prater said the tough slate of tournaments like Cleveland, Tennessee, has helped his team.

“We have gotten better as the season went on,” Prater said. “We have continually made progress and gotten better with each match.”



