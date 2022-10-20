Social Circle softball uses late game surge to solidify spot in Columbus

ELBERTON, Ga. — Late game heroics from the Social Circle Lady Redskins led to their 7-3 win over Elbert County to clinch a spot in Columbus.

Head coach Chris Davis was pleased with his team’s performance in sweeping the Super Regionals.

“I’m proud of these girls, as a new coach it’s exciting. I bought into them and they bought into me,” Davis said. “We are in as good of a spot right now as we could be.”

Social Circle entered the bottom of the sixth inning trailing 4-3, but its offense did more than just give the Lady Redskins the lead. They also scored a few insurance runs.

Loading the bases with no outs, Avery Bedsole tied the score up on an RBI single followed by a sacrifice fly by Kaylynn Scaffe to give Social Circle a 6-4 advantage.

Macy Langley drove Bedsole in from third on a single to give the Lady Redskins their definitive lead.

The Lady Redskins’ offensive burst came after they faced a jam in the top of the sixth that could have had the potential to put the Lady Devils ahead by more.

Elbert County had the bases loaded with zero outs against it. But Social Circle turned a double play on a line out to third base, which stranded the runner on second and left Elbert County with two outs.

After recording the final out of the sixth, the Lady Redskins went into the bottom of the sixth and proceeded to earn the win.

Langley highlighted how crucial that series of events was to the outcome of the game.

“I think [the double play] boosted our confidence,” Langley said. “We knew we were still in this game and we were still working to win.”

In the final frame of action, the Lady Redskins had a one-two-three inning to win and clinch a spot in Columbus for the second straight season.

Social Circle downed the Lady Devils earlier in the Super Regionals 8-5 after shutting out Whitefield Academy 12-0 in the opening game.

After sweeping the Super Regionals, the Lady Redskins are ecstatic about the chance to compete at Columbus again, too.

“This has been our goal since the season started,” Langley said. “Just to feel it happen now is great.”