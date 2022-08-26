Social Circle softball looking to earn top softball ranking by Coaches Box

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Two weeks into the 2022 season, the Social Circle Lady Redskins have stormed out of the gate with a 7-1 record. Their fast start contributed to them being ranked No. 1 in Region A-Division I by Coaches Box.

Head coach Chris Davis wants his team to continue to go out and prove they deserve the top spot.

“We see the publicity and we know what happened this weekend in the rankings,” Davis said. “I don’t want to ignore it, but right now we want to earn that everyday.”

Social Circle has yet to face any region competitors, but its record features wins against higher classification teams.

It has defeated Newton (Class 7A), Monroe Area (Class 3A). Madison County (Class 4A), Oconee County (Class 3A) and Morgan County (Class 3A). Social Circle also triumphed over George Walton Academy twice.

However, the Lady Redskins are coming off its lone loss so far of 2022 losing to Monroe Area, in the teams’ second matchup of the year, 5-3 on Thursday.

Following Tuesday’s 9-7 win over Oconee County, Davis highlighted that, while the team has had a successful start, there’s still some learning taking place.

“We’re winning and, at the same time, we’re developing,” Davis said. “And, if you got to go through that developing stage, it’s a lot better to get wins out of it and work on it from there.”

The Lady Redskins have received contributions from all experience levels.

Kyla Head, a freshman, has a .263 batting average with two RBIs. Sophomore LK Tully is batting .538 with five RBIs and has taken the leadoff spot. Kaylynn Scaffe’s junior season has begun with a .300 batting average and one RBI.

But it’s still the senior class leading the charge for Social Circle.

At the plate, Macy Langley has a team-high .591 batting average as well as 12 RBIs, which features a 2-run homer against Morgan County on Wednesday.

Madalyn Spinks has led the pitching core, registering 24 innings pitched and striking out 18 batters compared to two walks. She has only surrendered two earned runs.

Langley also assists in the pitching with 19 innings pitched, 12 strikeouts, six walks and surrendering a total of six earned runs.

Moving forward, Davis wants to see his team do one main thing: finish.

“Having that instinct to finish out games [is the top priority],” Davis said..” It’s okay to be nice, but still have that instinct in the game to finish the game. That’s the next step is developing that attitude. Winning teams have that attitude about them and it’s okay to have it.”