Social Circle softball downs Alcovy 4-2 ahead of final region slate

COVINGTON, Ga. - The Social Circle Lady Redskins came away with a 4-2 non-region win over the Alcovy Lady Tigers on Wednesday night.

The win took them to a 13-6 record moving toward their final eight games of the regular season. Five of the last eight games will be region opponents for Social Circle.

The contest on Wednesday was a pitching duel from the start.

Social Circle’s Abbey Land and Alcovy’s CeCe Williams took the slab for their teams.

After a scoreless first three innings, the Lady Redskins broke through with a solo home run from Avery Bedsole. The ball cleared the fence by less than a foot but gave Social Circle their first lead.

The Lady Redskins added insurance in their next trip to the plate.

After two walks led off the inning, Addyson Stracner laced a double into the left-center gap to move another run across.

With runners on second and third and no outs, three straight strikeouts from Williams closed the frame to leave the runners stranded.

Frustrated with the at-bats leaving runners in scoring position, head coach Chris Davis talked to his team prior to them leaving the dugout to take the field.

On their next trip to the plate, they responded.

After a walk from Land, back-to-back RBI hits came from Kaylynn Scaffe and Harlie Ramsey to extend the lead 4-0.

“I am proud of them for responding,” Davis said. “They knew that I was highly upset that we did not take advantage in the fifth inning. That is something we have worked on and practiced on because it is something we have not been great at. We have to take advantage of those situations.”

After a pitching change for Social Circle, the Lady Tigers’ bats began to heat up.

One run scored from third as the Lady Redskins threw out Alani Munoz at second. Later in the frame, Makinzie Johnson came away with an RBI triple to make it a 4-2 going into the seventh.

In the final inning, Emily Turner shut the door for the Lady Redskins.

Turner struck out two batters in the seventh to secure the 4-2 win for Social Circle.

Following the win, Davis spoke about what he wants to see from the team in their final stretch of the regular season.

“[At this point], we are getting better,” Davis said. “We are still having some mental lapses that we have to clean up. We are too late into the season to be having those mental lapses.”

Five of the last eight games for the Lady Redskins will be in region play.

Two of the eight remaining games are against Prine Avenue, the current No.1 seed in Region 5A-Division I. They will also have region-matchups against Oglethorpe County and Jasper County.

In their first game against Prince Avenue, the Lady Redskins came away with a 6-2 loss.

Looking ahead to the two games against the Lady Wolverines, Davis wants his team to stick to playing their brand of softball in order to get the edge.

“[We are going to take in] a lot of what we saw today,” Davis said. “If we have those opportunities, we need to take them. We do not need to give extra outs. One thing we said at the beginning of the year is that 21 is our number. We want the other team to have 21 outs and if we do that we know it will be low scoring and that is where we want to be.”



