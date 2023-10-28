Social Circle Redskins surge to beat the Patriots 14-10

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — ﻿As amazing as Sean Crews' 81 yard touchdown run was that gave Social Circle a dramatic 14-10 win over Oglethorpe County, the Redskins defense was maybe more amazing.

The Redskins forced four turnovers on downs to get the big credit for a region victory that will allow Social Circle to play for a region title next week at Prince Avenue Christian.

Social Circle's defense came up big twice in the opening quarter with stops on downs.

Oglethorpe opened with a five minute plus drive to the Redskins’ 23 yard-line. A fourth down pass was broken up by Social Circle's Brycen Moses.

After a punt, the Patriots were marching again. They got to the Redskins’ 26 yard-line, but again a fourth down pass fell incomplete.

Lions quarterback Ky Fryar threw two touchdown passes to open the scoring.

Both of them were tossed to Cole Taylor, for 34 and 89 yards, respectively.

Oglethorpe got the first score following a short drive to the Redskins’ 10-yard line. Michael Orviloskey made the 27-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 6:02 left in the second quarter.

A Preston Guy punt pinned the Patriots at their own nine but Turner and Jayden Wallace pushed out a first down. Wallace then hit Jordan Johnson for a 59-yard gain to the Redskins’ 20-yard line.. A pass interference converted a third down for the Patriots.

Two plays later, Turner scored from the three-yard line. The kick made it a 10-0 Patriots’ lead with 1:12 left before half.

Social Circle got its lone first down of the half on 11 yards from Sean Crews. He had a 7-yard pass completion and then a four-yard run, but time ran out to stop the late drive.

Turnovers were big to start the third quarter, and the Redskins got the better of it. A fumble recovery by Amon Johnson set up Social Circle at the Patriots’ 40-yard line.

On second down, Crews hit a wide open Jude Nelson on a 39-yard touchdown pass on a post. A Guy kick made it 10-7 with 7:49 left in the third quarter.

After Guy was wide on a 41 yard field goal late in the quarter, the Patriots went on a long drive that ate up eight minutes.

They reached the nine after a run and a penalty.

Three plays later, the Patriots faced a fourth and one. Turner got the ball but the Redskins held him out.

Taking over at the one, a face mask helped give the Redskins some room.

Shortly after, Crews broke loose after reversing his field. It was an 81-yard run for the touchdown. Guy's kick made it 14-10.

Sawyer Parr had an interception to stop the Patriots next possession.

The Patriots got the ball back with a minute left and made one first down to the 48-yard line. Then came four straight incomplete passes. The fourth turnover on downs gave the ball back to the Redskins.

Social Circle drained the remaining 25 seconds in victory formation.

The victory was the Redskins' third straight overall with a second consecutive triumph in Region 5A-Division I play. Social Circle is 4-5 overall.

Next week, the Redskins’ regular season finale will be on the road at Prince Avenue on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.