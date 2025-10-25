Social Circle Redskins' offensive slump continues in 22-6 loss against Lamar County

BARNESVILLE, Ga. – For the second consecutive week the Social Circle Redskins came up empty-handed in road region play. On Friday, the Redskins fell to undefeated Lamar County 22-6 in a game that continued to highlight the Skins’ offensive struggles.

After falling to Jasper County 42-7 last week, Social Circle looked to bounce back after a rough outing on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Redskins looked sharp, with two interceptions and a solid attack at the line of scrimmage.



Social Circle’s offense, however, proved to be a different story, with three fumbles and no touchdowns for the first time this season.



All six points were scored by freshman kicker Bryce Murphy, who nailed a 42-yard field goal toward the end of the first half.







Game Action





Both teams looked to get on the board first early. However, each team was forced to punt after their first offensive drives.

The Redskins looked to return to form on the second drive with the running back duo of Christian Padgett and Kayden Fears. But a fumble by Fears gave the Trojans great field position.



The Trojans would not fare much better, as Ross Hamrick overthrew his man on third and fourth downs to give the ball back to Social Circle.



After a few key runs by Padgett and Fears, the Skins’ went deep into the playbook, with wide receiver Elliot Hamilton throwing a touchdown strike to AJ Bailey. But an illegal man downfield penalty resulted in the play being called back.



Social Circle continued to march down the field, driving all the way down to the 2-yard line. But Fears fumbled for the second time right at the goalline to give Lamar County the ball back.



The defensive slugfest continued just two plays later, as Kaleb Davis hauled in an interception by Hammick to give the Redskins life once again.



After a scoreless first quarter, freshman kicker Bryce Murphy finally got the ‘Skins on the board with a 25-yard field goal.



That woke the Trojans up, as they marched down the field to set up a Jayden Hillman rushing touchdown for Lamar County.



Social Circle opened up the passing game with long completions to Elliot Hamilton and AJ Bailey. But things sputtered once again when the Redskins got close to the red zone.



Fearlessly, Murphy returned to the field, nailing a 42-yard field goal to give the Redskins some life at 6-7.



After Lamar County could not get anything going to start the second half, Farmer and company kept things rolling. That was until a fourth down conversion pass to Kaedyn Cox was fumbled and recovered by Kenyae Barnes for a scoop and score.



Social Circle’s woes continued on the ensuing kickoff, as the muffed kick return was recovered by Lamar. Another Hamrick interception, this time by Bailey, negated any potential damage.



A three-and-out led things into the fourth quarter where Lamar was able to drive past midfield once again. Luke Allgood’s commanding presence stopped things from moving further, though, delivering a key third-down stop.



A missed Lamar field goal attempt gave Social Circle another chance to notch their first touchdown. But a failed fourth-down conversion resulted in a turnover on downs back in Lamar’s favor.



Lamar was not able to capitalize, punting the ball back to Social Circle’s hands with four minutes to go.



While the Redskins rallied for another solid drive past midfield, everything became unraveled after Farmer threw a pick-six to D’Corian Starks. The successful two-point try gave the Trojans a 22-6 lead.



Down two scores, the Redskins attempted to pull off the improbable. A 50-yard rush by Padgett gave Social Circle fans hope. On the next play, however, Farmer threw a second pick-six, but would later be called back.



After a few unsuccessful plays, time expired, keeping Lamar County’s undefeated streak alive and giving Social Circle its second consecutive region loss.







Up next





With Friday’s loss, the Redskins are now confirmed to be on the road for their first playoff game next month. But before the postseason, the Redskins will host Towers at Redskin Stadium on a rare Thursday game.

Should the Redskins win, they would claim the third seed behind the currently undefeated Jasper and Lamar counties. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.





