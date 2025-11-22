Social Circle Redskins close season with 48-10 loss Heard County Braves

HEARD COUNTY – The Social Circle football season comes to an end at the hands of the Heard County Braves, losing by a final score of 48-10.

Despite the tough loss, the highlight of the game came at the end when Christian Paggett returned a kickoff 89 yards to the house. It was the Redskins only touchdown of the game and the final score of the game.

A win against Heard County was always going to be a tough task, seeing as nobody has beaten them yet this season. Only Bowden was able to manage a one-score loss to Heard County, and the Redskins were one of six squads to break double digits against the Braves.

Social Circle started the second round of the playoffs off with the ball, but ended up punting away.

What became the recurring issue for the evening was an inability to stop the Heard County offense. The Braves scored on almost all of their first-half drives and entered halftime trailing 34-3.

Quarterback Remi Farmer exited the game in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return.

While the Social Circle season did not end the way most Redskins fans may have desired, the season was still largely a success and one worth remembering.

Social Circle opened the season with a win against Oglethorpe County, extending its win streak against the Warriors to six consecutive years. Following that win, the Redskins got their getback against Warren County, earning a win to avenge the prior year’s loss.

The Redskins were 4-1 at home and 3-3 on the road. The 382 points that the Redskins put up this season are the most in the last two decades, according to MaxPreps, which tracks as far back as the 2004-05 season. The Redskins outscored their opponents this season by a combined total of 87 points.

The Redskins longest win streak of the season was three games, lasting from Sept. 19 until Oct. 16. That streak included wins over Utopian Academy, Putnam and McNair. The first and last of those three games were both 50+ point outings for the Redskins.

Another highlight was the first-round win against Haralson County, which was a nail-biter, ending 34-33. The second-round appearance this evening was a step forward from last year’s first-round exit.

The Redskins walked off the field one last time in the 2025-26 season with a 7-5 record, a 4-2 region record, and a 1-1 playoff record.