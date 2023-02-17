Social Circle girls basketball claims No. 3 seed for state playoffs

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — For the third time this season, the Social Circle girls basketball squad triumphed over Jasper County. The Lady Redskins downed the Lady Hurricanes at home 44-38 on Friday to claim the No. 3 seed out of Region 5A-Division I.

This is the second straight season Social Circle has made the playoffs as the No. 3 seed after missing the mark entirely the previous six years.

Though the Lady Redskins completed the season sweep of Jasper County on Friday, the latest match was much closer than the two that preceded it.

On Jan. 24, Social Circle won 55-28 with Feb. 3’s result being in favor of the Lady Redskins 46-23.

Social Circle players were then announced during the tournament. For the Lady Redskins, Jada Hyman was named First Team All-Region with a season average of 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists. Alana Ferguson was named Second Team averaging 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals.

Kelis Reid averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game and received honorable mention.

Friday’s victory came after Social Circle were eliminated from region title contention by Prince Avenue on Tuesday losing 54-34. But the Lady Redskins rebounded and ended a four-game losing streak in the process.

Nevertheless, the Lady Redskins (7-16 overall, 3-4 in region) are playoff bound and will hit the road for the first round. They will face the winner between St. Francis (21-6 overall, 7-0 in region) and Galloway (23-4 overall, 6-1 in region) both of Region 6-Division I.

St. Francis is based in Alpharetta and Galloway is located in Atlanta. Both teams will play Saturday for the region championship Saturday at 6 p.m.